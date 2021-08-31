Newcastle United are still in talks to sign Leicester City midfielder Hamza Choudhury on a last-minute deadline day loan deal, according to Sky Sports (12:28).

Steve Bruce has been pushing for a centre-back and a midfielder since Newcastle splashed most of their transfer budget to sign Joe Willock from Arsenal.

Newcastle are only expected to sign at most one more player on loan today, but there are suggestions that the club might not even do that.

Choudhury has been on Newcastle’s radar all summer but there has been talk that a deal might not happen today.

However, it has now been claimed that Newcastle are still in talks with Leicester to take Choudhury to St. James’ Park on loan by the end of the window tonight.

A deal is still not in place but the two clubs have continued to negotiate and an agreement could happen in time for the deal to go through.

Choudhury has been a bit-part player at Leicester since last season and is keen to play regular football this year.

Bruce is hoping that Newcastle will be able to secure a loan deal for the Leicester midfielder in the coming hours.