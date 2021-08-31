Newcastle United maintain that they are not making any signings before the transfer deadline, while claims that they have made an offer for Marseille’s Boubacar Kamar are likely wide of the mark, according to Sky Sports News.

The Magpies had been expecting a silent end to the transfer window, but it then emerged that they have made a move for Marseille’s Kamara.

Newcastle are claimed to have made an offer to sign the 21-year-old on an initial loan deal with an option to make the move permanent.

There have also been suggestions that the Tyneside-based club are in talks with Leicester City over a loan deal for Hamza Choudhury.

However, Newcastle maintain that they are not expecting any new faces to come through the door at St. James’ Park today.

Steve Bruce’s side have been linked with late moves for Kamara and Choudhury, but those claims appear to be wide of the mark.

It is said that Newcastle would not be able to make further additions to their squad without leaving a goalkeeper out of their squad or selling a player.

Emil Kraft has been the subject of transfer interest from Fulham today and it remains to be seen if his departure will allow Newcastle to make one final addition to their squad.