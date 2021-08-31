Leicester City midfielder Hamza Choudhury has other interested parties, while his loan move to Newcastle United hangs in the balance, according to The Athletic.

Newcastle are keen to strengthen their midfield options with the signing of Choudhury on loan from Premier League rivals Leicester.

However, a deal for the 23-year-old hangs in the balance as the Magpies would have to make room for him by leaving a goalkeeper out of the squad or offloading a player.

Newcastle, though, remain hopeful of signing Choudhury and are claimed to be still in talks with Leicester over a loan deal for him.

Should a move to the Tyneside-based club not materialise in the final hours of the transfer window., the Englishman has also other interested parties.

Apart from Newcastle, there are also other clubs trying to acquire Choudhury’s services from Leicester on the final day of the transfer window.

While the names of the clubs interested in the midfielder are yet to be known, they could provide him with an option today.

Choudhury is said to be one of the three players the Foxes are looking to sanction loan moves for before the transfer window slams shut.