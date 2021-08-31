Arsenal have not yet received bids for Mohamed Elneny, but could have an option to let him go to Turkey beyond today, as the transfer window remains open in the country, according to the Press Association.

Elneny is among the players Arsenal are expected to let go this summer having bought in a clutch of fresh faces so far in the window.

The 29-year-old is yet to start a single game for the Gunners this season, but came off the bench in their 5-0 defeat against Manchester City on Sunday.

It has been claimed that Elneny has attracted interest from Turkey this summer, having plied his trade there for Besiktas for a season on loan from the Gunners.

However, the London giants are yet to receive any concrete offers for the Egyptian so far today, with only hours remaining until the clock runs out on the transfer window.

But even if Elneny does not leave the Emirates Stadium today, he could still make a move to Turkey in the coming days with the transfer window there remaining open for another week.

It remains to be seen whether the Gunners receive any offers for Elneny in the remaining hours of the transfer window or in the coming days.

In addition to Elneny, Hector Bellerin, Reiss Nelson, Eddie Nketiah and Ainsley Maitland-Niles are among the other players that could leave Arsenal in the coming hours.