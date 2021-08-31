Nottingham Forest are set to complete the deadline day signing of Lille midfielder Cheikh Niasse, with a loan with an option to buy deal in place.

The Tricky Trees have had a nightmare start to their Championship campaign, but are determined to bounce back and get back to winning ways.

As they look to regain their form on the pitch, Nottingham Forest have also been looking at ways to strengthen their squad in the final hours of the transfer window.

And now, Chris Hughton’s side appear to be in line to complete a last-minute deal for target in Ligue 1.

According to French regional daily La Voix du Nord, Nottingham Forest are set to sign 21-year-old midfielder Niasse on an initial loan deal from Lille.

Nottingham Forest are in line to acquire Niasse’s services from the French champions on an initial loan deal and will have the option to make the move permanent.

The Championship club are said to be able to make Niasse’s loan move from Lille permanent for a fee of €10m.

Niasse, who rejected a contract extension from Lille, also had interest from French club Brest, but is claimed to be joining Nottingham Forest.