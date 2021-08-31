Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has blocked Donny van de Beek’s potential loan move to Everton this summer.

The Premier League giants splashed out €40m to sign Van de Beek from Ajax last year but he was a bit part player at Manchester United in his first season.

There were rumours over his future at Manchester United this summer, but Solskjaer was insistent that the Dutchman will receive more chances this season.

He has not started any of Manchester United’s first three Premier League games and there were suggestions that the club were open to loaning him out this summer.

According to Dutch daily the Algemeen Dagblad, Everton approached Manchester United for Van de Beek’s loan earlier in the window.

The Merseyside club were prepared to meet Manchester United’s demands for the Dutchman’s loan in order to get their hands on him.

But it has been claimed that Solskjaer was in no mood to let him out on loan and blocked the potential move.

The Manchester United manager wants him at the club this season and is certain that he will prove himself at Old Trafford.

Van de Beek is expected to play more after the break when Manchester United will get involved in multiple competitions.