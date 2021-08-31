Real Betis are an option for Tottenham Hotspur defender Serge Aurier after the Spanish side concluded they cannot sign Hector Bellerin.

Manuel Pellegrini’s side have been keen to snap up Bellerin from Arsenal, but cannot afford a deal for the Spaniard as William Carvalho has rejected all offers to leave.

They are looking at alternative options to Bellerin and, according to Spanish daily AS, Aurier could arrive to reinforce Pellegrini’s defence.

It is claimed Tottenham are determined at all costs to offload Aurier, who has just a year left on his contract in north London.

And as such the deal could be one that Betis can afford to do, snapping up the former Paris Saint-Germain star before the transfer window closes.

It is suggested that Tottenham are willing to cover a large portion of Aurier’s wage packet.

The Premier League side are in the process of securing the services of Emerson Royal from Barcelona and have agreed a deal for the Brazilian.

However, they need to shift either Aurier or Matt Doherty off the books to create the room to bring in Emerson.