Parma forward Yann Karamoh is set to join Sheffield United after passing a medical with the Blades in France.

Sheffield United suffered relegation from the Premier League last season, but are keen to earn an immediate return to the top flight.

As they look to make their way into the Premier League, the Blades have strengthened their squad with the additions of Ben Davies and Conor Hourihane on loan.

With just hours remaining in the transfer window, Sheffield United are keen to sign more players and bolster their squad further.

The Bramall Lane outfit have been claimed to be in talks with Parma over a deal for 23-year-old forward Karamoh and appear to have found a breakthrough.

According to Italian outlet Tutto Mercato, Karamoh is on his way to Sheffield United.

The forward underwent a medical in France on Monday ahead of sealing the switch.

Karamoh is said to be joining Sheffield United on an initial loan deal, with the Blades having the option to make the move permanent.