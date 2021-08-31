Leeds United star Helder Costa was the subject of an enquiry from Sheffield United, but decided against a move to Bramall Lane, according to The Athletic.

The Blades are expecting a busy end to the transfer window, having signed Morgan Gibbs-White and closed in on Yann Karamoh and Robin Olsen.

Leeds winger Costa is another player Sheffield United considered signing as they look to earn their way back to the Premier League.

The Bramall Lane outfit enquired about the possibility of signing Costa from Leeds, who are prepared to sanction a loan move for him.

However, the Portuguese winger decided against a move to Sheffield United and a switch to Slavisa Jokanovic’s side is now off the table.

Leeds are prepared to sanction a temporary move for Costa following the arrival of Daniel James from Manchester United today.

Costa is not short of options despite time running out on the clock, with clubs in Spain and Turkey interested in signing him.

Valencia, though, are pushing to get a deal for the former Wolves winger across the line before the transfer window slams shut.

And it is Los Che who are his most likely destination tonight.