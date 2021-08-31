Sheffield United were hopeful of signing Yann Karamoh from Parma, but will not be able to do so as the player has not been able to secure a work permit.

The Bramall Lane outfit had an agreement in place with Parma to sign the 23-year-old before the transfer window slams shut today.

Karamoh was even claimed to have undergone a medical in France ahead of putting pen to paper on a deal with Sheffield United.

It then emerged that issues in securing a work permit have raised concerns over the Frenchman’s move to the Championship club.

And according to Italian outlet Tutto Mercato, Sheffield United will not be able to get a deal for Karamoh across the line due to the same reason.

Karamoh has not been able to secure a work permit in time, putting an end to his hopes of joining the Blades today.

A deal for Karamoh falling through will come as a huge blow for Sheffield United, who were keen to strengthen their attacking options with his addition.

The Yorkshire outfit, though, have signed Morgan Gibbs-White on loan from Wolves and hope to complete a deal for Roma goalkeeper Robin Olsen in time.