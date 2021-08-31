Tottenham Hotspur are in line to sign Emerson Royal from Barcelona, but are pushing for more additions, according to talkSPORT.

The north London giants are expecting a busy end to the transfer window, with players likely to go in and out of the club.

Tottenham are looking to move French right-back Serge Aurier on, while Tanguy Ndombele has been tipped to stay, with the club receiving no acceptable offers.

In terms of incomings, Spurs are confident of getting a deal for Brazilian right-back Emerson across the line before the transfer window slams shut.

While Emerson is expected to complete a move from Barcelona soon, Tottenham are keen to make further additions to their squad today.

Nuno Espirito Santo’s side want to make more signings other than just Emerson before today’s transfer deadline.

Tottenham have been credited with an interest in Wolves’ Adama Traore, but the Molineux outfit are claimed to want a fee of around £50m for him.

It remains to be seen who else is on the London-based club’s wish list as the transfer window nears an end, but they are pushing for more signings.