Tottenham Hotspur have not received an acceptable offer for Tanguy Ndombele and the midfielder is now set to stay with the club, according to the Evening Standard.

Spurs are in line to complete a deadline day deal for Brazilian right-back Emerson Royal, but have also been looking to move at least two players on.

The north London giants have been trying to move French duo Serge Aurier and Ndombele on before the transfer window slams shut.

While it remains to be seen if Aurier will seal a move away from the club, Ndombele is now expected to stay at Tottenham.

Spurs have not received an acceptable offer for the France international, who is now likely to continue at the club.

Ndombele had attracted interest from two clubs in Spain, but those approaches were not satisfactory for both the player and Tottenham.

With Ndombele now set to stay at the club, Nuno Espirito Santo will be hopeful of getting the best out of him.

Spurs will now be hopeful of moving Aurier on before the transfer window slams shut later tonight.