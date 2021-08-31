La Liga side Valencia are closing in on an agreement to sign Leeds United winger Helder Costa on loan, according to the Yorkshire Evening Post.

Leeds signed Daniel James on a club-record fee today from Manchester United and that resulted in the club being open to letting Costa go.

The Portuguese has been a bit-part player at Leeds since last season and has been surpassed by Raphinha in the squad.

James’ arrival pushed him further down the pecking order and Valencia are in talks to get their hands on him on loan tonight.

And it has been claimed that the two clubs are now close to reaching an agreement over Costa moving to Spain on loan.

Valencia and Leeds are still in negotiations and are trying to finalise the agreement for Costa’s loan to Spain.

The Portuguese is open to a move as he wants to play regular football and he is aware of his position in the Leeds squad.

Valencia are hopeful that they will be able to complete a deal to sign Costa on loan before the window closes tonight.