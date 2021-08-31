Valencia have agreed to sign Helder Costa on a season-long loan deal from Leeds United and have the option to make the move permanent, according to The Athletic.

The Whites opened up to the idea of sanctioning a move for the 27-year-old after signing Daniel James from Manchester United today.

Costa was not short of suitors, with Sheffield United, as well as clubs in Spain and Turkey, keen on acquiring his services.

Valencia, though, have won the race to sign Costa on a temporary deal from Leeds in the final minutes of the transfer window.

The La Liga club have agreed to take the former Wolves star on loan for the rest of the season and have the option to make the move permanent.

Leeds signed Costa from Benfica for around €18m last year and it remains to be seen how much will they recoup if Valencia sign him permanently.

The Whites are claimed to have agreed to pay a portion of Costa’s wages during his time on loan with the Spanish top flight club.

Costa is said to be earning €3m-per-year at Elland Road and Leeds will be paying half of it over the course of the season.