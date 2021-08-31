West Ham United forward Xande Silva is closing in on a return to Greek Super League side Aris Salonika, according to Greek outlet Sportime.

The Hammers snapped up Silva from Portuguese side Vitoria Guimaraes in the summer of 2018, but he has struggled to get into the first team picture at the London Stadium.

Silva was shipped off on a season-long loan to Greek side Aris Salonika last summer, where he made 21 appearances in the Greek Super League.

With the clock winding down on the transfer deadline, Silva is again linked with leaving the London Stadium for second summer in a row.

The 24-year-old is closing in on a return to Aris Salonika, where he enjoyed game time on a regular basis last term.

Silva is not part of West Ham boss David Moyes’s plans at the club this season and he is deemed surplus to requirements.

The Portuguese has entered the final year of his contract at West Ham, having only played twice for the senior team so far into his stint, with most of his appearances coming for their youth side.

A move back to Aris Salonika will hand Silva an opportunity to clock up regular game with his career yet to really take off in English football.