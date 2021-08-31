West Ham United could follow up the signings of Nikola Vlasic and Alex Kral with a third deadline day signing for a fee in the region of £1m, according to the Evening Standard.

The London outfit began deadline day with the signing of former Everton star Vlasic from Russian outfit CSKA Moscow.

West Ham are now set to make Tomas Soucek and Vladimir Coufal’s Czech Republic team-mate Kral their second signing of the day.

Kral is set to join West Ham on an initial loan deal, with David Moyes’ side having the option to make the move permanent.

Time is running out on the clock, but West Ham could then follow up Vlasic and Kral’s signings with a third deadline day deal.

Once Kral has put pen to paper on a deal with West Ham, they will turn their attention towards the signing of a player who could be one for the future.

The Irons could bring in a player for a fee in the region of £1m today, but face a race against time to get the deal over the line.

While West Ham are said to be targeting a third deadline day signing, the name of the player in question is yet to be known.