West Ham United winger Xande Silva has turned down the opportunity to sign for Greek side Aris Salonika and is now is closing in on a move to Nottingham Forest, according to Greek outlet Sportime.

Having already made two deadline day signings West Ham are not expecting any more arrivals, but they could still see some players leaving before the transfer window slams shut tonight.

Hammers winger Silva was tipped to return to Greek Super League side Aris Salonika earlier today.

The Portuguese spent last season on loan at the Greek side and was close to re-joining them, having earned regular game time there.

However, Silva has opted to turn down the opportunity to return to Aris Salonika and is looking to stay in England.

The West Ham star is now close to joining Championship outfit Nottingham Forest before the clock winds down in the window.

Forest have had a tough start to their Championship campaign, but are keen on earning promotion, and Silva could bolster their attacking options if he manages to seal a move to the City Ground in the coming hours.

The winger has only two senior appearances for West Ham to his name since arriving at the London Stadium, but could be handed an opportunity to play first team football regularly if he joins the Tricky Trees.