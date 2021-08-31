Wolves have ended talks to sign both Marseille midfielder Boubacar Kamara and Cardiff City frontman Kieffer Moore, according to Sky Sports (20:17).

Bruno Lage’s side are keen to strengthen their squad in the final hours of the transfer window, but have not been able to get a deal over the line.

Wolves had turned their attention towards signing Kamara from Marseille after they could not reach an agreement with Lille over the transfer of Renato Sanches.

The Molineux outfit have also been in negotiations with Championship club Cardiff over a deal for Wales international Moore.

However, it has emerged that Wolves have ended their talks to sign Kamara and Moore, ending their pursuit of both players.

Wolves, who are claimed to have had an offer for Moore rejected by Cardiff, are unwilling to meet Welsh side’s asking price of £12m.

Marseille were also holding out for a fee in excess of £12m for Kamara, who has entered the final year of his contract with them.

Kamara, who has also been linked with a move to Newcastle United, is also said to be not interested in a move to Wolves, as well as the Magpies.