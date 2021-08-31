Wolves are trying to sign Boubacar Kamara, who has been linked with a deadline day move to Newcastle United, from Marseille, according to The Athletic.

Kamara, who Marseille are prepared to sell, has been linked with a move to Newcastle in the final hours of the transfer window

The Magpies are claimed to have made an offer to sign the 21-year-old on loan from Marseille with an option to make a move permanent.

Newcastle, though, are not the only club interested in signing Kamara from Marseille before the transfer window slams shut.

The Tyneside-based club, if they are trying to sign Kamara, face competition from Premier League rivals Wolves in the race to sign the midfielder.

Wolves, who have ended their pursuit of Lille midfielder Renato Sanches, are working on a deal to sign Kamara from Marseille.

Bruno Lage’s side are tipped to make a move to land Kamara from the Ligue 1 club on a permanent deal as he only has one more year remaining on his contract.

While Wolves look to sign Kamara, they have also made an offer for an unnamed striker as they look to strengthen their squad before the transfer deadline.