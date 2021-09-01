Brentford could do a deal for Standard Liege right-back Hugo Siquet in January after failing to reach an agreement over his transfer this summer.

Thomas Frank’s side have made a solid start to life in Premier League, remaining undefeated in their three games so far.

However, Brentford were determined to make further additions to their squad coming into the final day of the transfer window.

Signing a right-back was on top of the Bees’ to-do list and they had identified Standard Liege’s Siquet as a potential recruit.

Talks were held between Brentford, Standard Liege and Siquet in recent days, but a lack of time prevented the deal from happening.

According to Belgian journalist Sacha Tavolieri, Brentford could not sign the 19-year-old due to a lack of time, but have not given up on him yet.

The Bees could return for Siquet when the winter transfer window opens in January and could look to do a deal with Standard Liege then.

Apart from Siquet, Brentford were also linked with a deadline day move for Brazilian right-back Vanderson, but Gremio were not open to a sale.