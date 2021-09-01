Leeds United academy graduate Bryce Hosannah has revealed that Wrexham’s ambition moving forward was something that attracted him towards the National League side.

The 22-year-old departed Elland Road on deadline day, moving a few tiers down to join Wrexham on a two-year deal.

The club, currently managed by former Sunderland manager Phil Parkinson, are backed by celebrity owners and are desperate to earn promotion to the Football League this season.

Hosannah is excited about the project in place at Racecourse Ground and insists that the club’s ambition to move forward was a key determining factor in his move from Leeds to Wrexham.

“It’s clear to everyone that knows about the club that there is a project going on”, Hosannah explained to Wrexham’s official site.

“And the club’s ambition moving forward was something that really attracted me.”

The defender also took time to reveal that his conversations with Parkinson made it clear to him that the role he was being offered at Wrexham was something that would work well.

“I’ve had a number of conversations with the manager.

“The way he wants to play and the role he sees me having in the team is something that will work really well.

“I’m excited now to prove it on the pitch.

“The move happened quite quickly, but now I’m excited to get my first training session done and get going.”

Hosannah managed to make it to the Leeds United bench on one occasion and will now be looking to kick on with his development at Wrexham.