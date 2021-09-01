Celtic have completed the signing of Cameron Carter-Vickers from Tottenham Hotspur on loan, with the defender hailing an exciting opportunity for him north of the border.

The Scottish giants have had a busy transfer deadline day and have ended it by strengthening Ange Postecoglou’s defensive options.

Celtic have pounced to land centre-back Carter-Vickers and the player arrives from Tottenham Hotspur on a season-long loan deal.

The Bhoys have also secured an option to buy in the agreement giving them the opportunity to keep Carter-Vickers permanently should he impress while at the club.

Tottenham had been looking to sell Carter-Vickers permanently, but opened up to a loan deal in the final hours of the transfer window.

The 23-year-old insists he is delighted to make the move to Celtic Park and realises the size of the club he is joining.

Carter-Vickers told Celtic’s official site: “I am absolutely delighted to agree this move to Celtic, it is a really exciting opportunity for me and I am desperate to meet my new team-mates and get going for the season ahead.

“I know I am going to a huge club which means so much to so many people and I will be doing all I can to bring our fans the success which their support deserves”, he added.

Carter-Vickers will be looking to hit the ground running at Celtic and make a big impact at the Scottish club.