Leeds United director of football Victor Orta believes that Daniel James will fit perfectly into Marcelo Bielsa’s plans and is delighted that the Whites secured his services on deadline day.

The Yorkshire giants confirmed the signing of the Wales international on a five-year deal from Manchester United on deadline day after an initial £25m fee was agreed between the two clubs.

James, who could end up costing the Whites £30m, had been a target for Leeds previously as well when the club were in the Championship.

Excited to finally join @LUFC! I’m looking forward to playing at Elland Road in front of the fans and to start this next chapter in my career! See you all after the International break!👊🏼⚪ pic.twitter.com/OpRt5z4rTI — Daniel James (@Daniel_James_97) August 31, 2021

However, the swoop collapsed and Leeds have had to wait to land James, signing him from rivals Manchester United.

Orta feels that James is quick, direct and works hard, something that will make him a perfect fit for Bielsa’s style of play.

“I have to say a huge thank you to my team firstly”, James told his club’s official site.

“The football department have been monitoring Daniel for a number of years and every member of my team has worked hard to get this deal over the line.

“It is no secret that Daniel is a player we have been keen to acquire for a number of years and today we achieved our goal.

“As a player, we feel Daniel is an excellent fit for a Marcelo Bielsa team, he is quick, direct and works hard – we look forward to him joining up with the squad, finally!”

James featured in 74 games for Manchester United during his stay at Old Trafford, scoring nine goals and setting up an equal amount for his team-mates.