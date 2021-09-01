Gary Neville has expressed his strong belief that Daniel James will love his spell at Leeds United as their style of fast-paced counter-attacking football suits him well.

The Whites were close to sealing a move for James in January 2019 from Swansea City, but the Welsh side pulled the plug on the deal at the eleventh hour.

But Leeds finally got their hands on the winger in a deadline day move from Manchester United for an initial £25m, with the player putting pen-to-paper on a five-year deal.

Ex-Manchester United star Neville believes James will love playing for the Yorkshire giants as their style of play involving fast counter-attacks suits him well.

Neville acknowledged how James always gave his best when he was at Old Trafford and expects the same from him again this time with Leeds, where the fans demand a lot from all of their players.

“It’s really good for Dan James”, Neville told Sky Sports while discussing James’ move to Leeds.

“It’s one of those where this is a win-win.

“He came to United and always did his very best, he was a massive threat on the counter-attack, but United have a lot of players in those areas.

“It’s really important for young players to go and play, and Leeds have always wanted him.

“They wanted him the first time round when United got him instead.

“He’ll suit the way they play, the way they play with such pace on the counter-attack.

“He’ll love it there, the crowd’s a big crowd, a club that demands a lot.”

James is currently on international duty with his country Wales and could make his Leeds debut following the break when they take on Liverpool.