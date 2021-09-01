Blackpool manager Neil Critchley feels that Chelsea loanee Dujon Sterling is certainly ready for his Bloomfield Road move, having already tasted senior football at Coventry City and Wigan Athletic.

The League One side secured the services of the 21-year-old from Chelsea on a season-long loan deal on deadline day.

Sterling has tasted senior team football at Chelsea, playing for the Blues in the FA Cup and the EFL Cup.

Further senior experience has been added to his repertoire at Championship club Coventry City and League One club Wigan Athletic.

Critchley, therefore, has full faith in the player’s ability to make a difference at Blackpool.

He is further counting on the full-back’s attacking skills and feels that the supporters will love to see the Chelsea man in action.

“Dujon has developed through a very successful Chelsea academy and won numerous cups and titles”, Critchley told his club’s official site.

“He’s an attack-minded full-back who is certainly ready for this move, having had previous senior loan experience with Coventry and Wigan.

“I know our supporters will enjoy watching him play.”

The manager also took the time to thank Chelsea for entrusting them with the player’s development.

“He’s performed well for the Chelsea first-team squad in pre-season, and I’d like to thank Chelsea for entrusting us with his continued development.”

Sterling has represented England at different youth levels and was part of the Under-19 team that won the UEFA European Championship in 2017.