Ipswich Town manager Paul Cook has expressed his belief that deadline day signing Samy Morsy brings certain qualities to his squad that they has been lacking thus far.

Morsy arrived at Portman Road on deadline day for an undisclosed fee from Championship side Middlesborough.

Playing as a defensive midfielder, Cook will be hoping that Morsy will be a solid base in the middle of the park for his team and will ensure that the side’s transitions from defence to attack go smoothly.

Cook hopes that Morsy’s previous successes in being part of promotions, which included winning the League One title twice with Wigan Athletic, one of which was under Cook, will stand him in good stead in terms of helping Ipswich themselves grasp promotion.

The Blues boss added that Morsy is the type of player that his side desperately needed and stressed that he is a natural-born leader.

“Samy has been involved in numerous promotions and numerous successes”, Cook told his club’s official site.

“He’s an outstanding midfielder.

“He adds an element to the side that we’re probably lacking at the minute.

“Samy is a leader by nature and by what he does.

“Samy’s leadership qualities will be there for all Ipswich Town fans to see on the pitch.”

Ipswich have endured a poor start to the season in League One and have picked up just three points from their opening five league games.

The Tractor Boys are next in action at home against Bolton Wanderers.