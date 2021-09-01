Celtic striker Leigh Griffiths has insisted he will let his football do the talking for him on his loan spell at Dundee and expressed his delight at the chance to work with boss James McPake.

The 29-year-old striker joined the newly-promoted Scottish Premiership side on a season-long loan deal on deadline day after Celtic were happy to let him leave in search of game time.

The experienced striker had interest from elsewhere but opted for the move to Dundee and is clear that McPake made him feel wanted.

Griffiths is happy that Dundee have now given him a platform to perform.

“I’ve not had a lot of football this season and Dundee have given me the opportunity to show what I can do. James picked up the phone and made me feel wanted”, Griffiths told Sky Sports.

“That was a big factor for me. I have known him my full career and I am looking forward to playing with him.”

The Celtic hitman insists he has no point to prove about what he can do on the pitch and is looking forward to grabbing enough goals to make sure Dundee are not troubled by relegation.

“First and foremost my goal record speaks for itself and that is what I have come here to do, I’ve come here to score goals and make sure that Dundee stay in the league.

“I’m sick of saying I’ve got a point to prove so I’m just going to let my football do the talking, help the team, make sure they are up that table, score goals and make sure I am playing well.”

Dundee are next in action against Livingston after the international break and it remains to be seen if Griffiths will make his debut.