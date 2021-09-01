Arsenal star Martin Odegaard has indicated that he is not a fan of being filmed behind the scenes by a documentary crew this season.

Amazon are filming behind the scenes and the inner workings of Arsenal as part of a documentary that will come out next season.

Arsenal are receiving big money for providing the behind the scenes look to Amazon and a bad start to their season has increased the intrigue behind the documentary.

Amazon filmed similar documentaries for Leeds United and Tottenham Hotspur in the last few years and they were generally well-received.

But Odegaard conceded that despite the crew trying their best to be discreet he is not a fan of being filmed behind the scenes as he is being forced to be more careful about what he is saying in the dressing room.

He said in a press conference: “I must admit that it is not my favourite thing to have cameras everywhere.

“[It makes] you automatically think a bit more about what you are saying when there are cameras there.

“But the crew is discrete.”

Arsenal will be hoping that they can quickly turn around their season and have a successful campaign to put in front of their supporters by the time the final ball is kicked.