Barrow manager Mark Cooper insists that there is one thing he knows for sure about Robbie Gotts and Jordan Stevens due to the pair joining from Leeds United.

The duo left the Premier League side on deadline day to join the League Two side on two-year deals.

Barrow have suffered with injury issues and Cooper is happy to have landed players he feels can operate in different positions and handle the demands of League Two.

And Cooper is sure both Gotts and Stevens fit the bill.

“With the injuries that we’ve got, I need players that are flexible, and I need players that are durable and robust so they can handle the intensity”, Cooper told his club’s official site.

Hailing from Leeds United, Cooper feels that both Gotts and Stevens have the ability to train and play with intensity, something that is a feature of Marcelo Bielsa’s regime.

“Coming from Leeds United, the one thing you know is that they have to be able to train and play at an intensity, otherwise they don’t get anywhere near it.”

The Barrow manager also took time to reveal that while they have had to wait to make their move in the transfer market, Gotts and Stevens are the kinds of signings they should be making.

“These are the kinds of signings the club should be making.

“We have had to wait a while and be patient to get them and perhaps people were getting frustrated we haven’t jumped in, but I would rather wait until the last minute and get the right ones.

“These two players are the kind of business we need to be doing so I am delighted to get the deals sorted and add them to the squad.”

Both Gotts and Stevens enjoyed first-team experience at Elland Road and will now be looking to kick on with their senior careers.