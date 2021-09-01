Rangers striker Cedric Itten has revealed that following discussions with Greuther Furth he became confident that the Bundesliga newcomers would provide him with the environment to develop as a player.

The 24-year-old joined the German side on a loan deal from Rangers before the transfer window shut on Tuesday.

Greuther Furth have secured a season-long deal for the player and will have the option to make the move permanent at the end of the spell.

The tall striker feels that the move to Germany will provide him with the environment to further improve as a player.

“I think that in Furth I will find exactly the conditions to develop myself as best as possible”, Itten told Greuther Furth’s official site.

Itten also took time to reveal that discussions with the club left him keen to make the move.

“With the impressions from the conversations and what I have already heard about Furth, it was my absolute wish to come to Furth.”

The club’s sporting director Rachid Azzouzi believes that the Rangers loanee will give his side a physical presence inside the opposition penalty box.

“Cedric is a typical penalty area striker, tall, robust and a drive towards the goal.

“He has a lot of potential and really wanted to join us.”

Itten featured in 42 games for Rangers last season, scoring six goals and setting up three more for his team-mates.

It remains to be seen if Greuther Furth will trigger the purchase option in the future.