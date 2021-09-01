Deadline day West Ham United signing Nikola Vlasic has insisted that, as he comes back to the Premier League after three years, he is returning a much-improved player.

Vlasic played for only one season in the Premier League when he signed for Everton in the summer of 2017, departing for Russian club CSKA Moscow thereafter.

The midfielder now returns to the Premier League courtesy of West Ham after having played more than 100 times for the Russian club, scoring 33 goals and registering 21 assists in his spell.

Vlasic is confident that as he returns to the Premier League he is now a much better player than he was in his single season at Goodison Park.

He insisted that the changing of coaches midway through the season, with Ronald Koeman being sacked and Sam Allardyce stepping in, did not help his cause during his time at Everton and he is now prepared to give it all for his new club West Ham.

Speaking to West Ham TV, Vlasic said: “I’m 23 but I don’t feel like a young (inexperienced) player, I really feel like I’ve been playing football for many, many years, like I have because I started playing when I was 16.

“I think it’s the right time for me to step up and play in the Premier League for a great club like West Ham, so I think it will be amazing.

“I’m a much better player and my mentality is not the same as when I was 19.

“It’s four years since when I was in the Premier League and I really feel like I need to prove something to myself.

“It’s not that I didn’t feel I was good enough then, I think I was, it was just a problem with the changing of coaches and everything.

“The situation now is different.

“I am coming to a big club and they expect big things from me, and I also expect big things from myself, so I think it will be a really exciting time.”

Vlasic comes in to a high-flying West Ham team that finished sixth last season and are now looking to keep that run going having made a good start to the campaign.

With the signing of the midfielder, boss David Moyes adds some much-needed depth to his squad as West Ham also have European football to look forward to.