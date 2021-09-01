Yuma Suzuki snubbed a late move to Nottingham Forest despite the Championship side agreeing a deal with his club Sint-Truiden.

The Japanese striker was linked with a move away from the Belgian outfit throughout the transfer window, but turned down several offers.

It was claimed that Suzuki was keen on playing outside Belgium amid interest from FC Porto, Cagliari, Fenerbahce and Schalke.

However, he had an option to move to Nottingham Forest before the transfer window closed, according to journalist Sacha Tavolieri, but turned it down.

The Championship side agreed a fee with Sint-Truiden, who were happy to sell the Japanese.

Suzuki though was not convinced about a move to the City Ground and opted to stay put in Belgium as the window closed.

The 25-year-old was lethal in front of goal for Sint-Truiden last season and netted 17 times in 34 games in the Belgian top flight.

His exploits have put him on the radar of a number of sides and it remains to be seen what options he has on the table to move in January.