Sunderland’s deadline day signing Leon Dajaku has revealed that playing for a club as big as the Black Cats was the main motivation for him coming to the Stadium of Light.

Dajaku joined Union Berlin from Bayern Munich on a permanent basis on deadline day before then being loaned to Sunderland.

He will now look to kick on with his development at Sunderland over the course of the season and he is clear over why he joined the Black Cats.

Dajaku believes that Sunderland are a club who have to be near the top of the footballing pyramid and admits it was a big factor in his decision to come to Wearside.

Speaking to Sunderland’s official site, Dajaku said: “I think Sunderland are the club who normally have to be on the big stage.

“So this is why I chose this to come here.

“So for me Sunderland are a big club.”

The young forward added that he is very much looking forward to helping the Black Cats reach where they need to be and where the fans want them to be.

“Of course”, Dajaku added when asked if he hopes to help Sunderland get to the top leagues.

“This is why I came here, to play well and to help the team with my football style to be a little bit better and to go up.”

Sunderland are currently top of the League One table and with Dajaku’s signing Lee Johnson will be hoping to keep the good times rolling and earn promotion to the Championship.