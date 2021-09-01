West Ham United rejected an offer to sign Chelsea star Ruben Loftus-Cheek on deadline day and chose to seal a move for Alex Kral, according to talkSPORT.

Kral became the Hammers’ second signing on deadline day after they roped in Nikola Vlasic from CSKA Moscow.

The Czech Republic international has arrived at the London Stadium from Spartak Moscow on an initial loan deal with an obligation to buy next summer.

However, Kral was not the only option the London outfit had with only hours left in the recently concluded transfer window.

West Ham’s Premier League rivals Chelsea contacted the Hammers with an opportunity to sign Loftus-Cheek, but David Moyes’ side turned down the offer.

The Hammers saw Kral as the right man to link up with Moyes and decided to not make a move for the Blues star.

Chelsea notified Loftus-Cheek that he will only get limited game time under Thomas Tuchel this season if he stays at Stamford Bridge and he had several admirers, including Serie A giants Roma and Napoli, but a move this summer did not materialise.

The 25-year-old will now look to fight for a place under Tuchel this season, while at West Ham Kral will be determined to prove that West Ham have made the right decision in signing him.