Ray Parlour is of the view that the manner in which Arsenal have tasted defeat in their opening three Premier League games of the season has worried their fans as there is lack of desire to fight for a win.

The Gunners have had the worst start to a Premier League campaign in their history this season, losing all three of their opening games, conceding nine goals while not scoring a single one.

Arsenal are currently league bottom having been beaten by top flight new boys Brentford, reigning champions Manchester City and London rivals Chelsea in convincing fashion.

Mikel Arteta’s men were thumped 5-0 in their latest league outing by the Citizens and Gunners legend Parlour stressed it has been an awful start to the campaign, but admitted he did not expect them to get a great result at the Etihad Stadium.

“The start to the season has been awful”, Parlour told talkSPORT while discussing Arsenal’s start to the current top flight campaign.

“Three games, I think we did not expect them to get a lot out of the Manchester City game anyway.

“If you look at their record at the Etihad it is terrible.”

Parlour went on to stress that it is more the manner of defeats Arsenal have suffered that their fans are worried about as they lack desire to fight to win, highlighting their performance in a 2-0 loss against Brentford on opening day.

“It was going to be a tough game because it was a newly promoted club, never been in the Premier League, Brentford.

“You know they are up for a fight; they are a big physical side because you have to be in the Championship, which they are and they bullied Arsenal a little bit.

“I mean [Ivan] Toney up front, he got the better [of the Arsenal defence], the second goal was like schoolboy football if I am being honest.

“A long throw into the box, you have got to be, more assertive as a centre-half, you have to go and win the header which they did not do.

“But it is the manner probably of the defeats the Arsenal fans are worrying about, it is the [lack of] desire.”

Arsenal invested heavily in the recently concluded summer transfer window and Gunners faithful will be hoping Arteta can get his team back on track post the ongoing international break.