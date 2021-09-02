Davie Provan has insisted that Celtic did everything to help Leigh Griffiths, but the striker did not do his bit and has no cause to complain about the Bhoys.

The 31-year-old prolific marksman joined Dundee on loan last month and stressed that he feels wanted at the club.

He had a terrible last season at Celtic, which saw him lose out on being in the Scotland squad for this summer’s European Championship, and the forward was reduced to a bit-part player at Parkhead.

However, Provan stressed that in his view Griffiths was given too many chances to prove himself at Celtic and the club did everything possible to help him get over his fitness issues.

He insisted that the striker can complain as much as he wants but he did not do his bit to get more match-fit and feature in games for Celtic last season.

The former Bhoy said on The Go Radio Football Show: “[He was] probably given too many chances.

“I have been guilty of defending Leigh Griffiths because I really did hope and feel that there was a player in there.

“Celtic looked after him, they went above and beyond to try and get him back into shape and he hasn’t played ball, he hasn’t done his bit by getting match fit.

“He can moan all he wants but he had every chance.”

Griffiths’ contract at Celtic expires next year and he will be a free agent at the end of the season.