Charlton Athletic are still on the lookout for signings even after the end of the transfer window, according to the South London Press.

The Addicks missed out on the League One playoffs last season due only to goal difference and they have made a slew of signings this summer in a bid to boost their squad and allow them to go one step further.

Their transfer business went on until the last day of the window as, on deadline day, they signed Harry Arter and Jonathan Leko on loan and Samuel Lavelle permanently.

However, the Addicks are not done with their transfer business just yet as manager Nigel Adkins is still looking to get the optimal squad to push for promotion.

The Addicks are on the lookout for free agents they can snap up and who can improve the side in certain areas the boss feels is lacking.

Charlton have already signed the likes of George Dobson and Craig MacGillivray on free transfers this summer.

Adkins will be looking to add on to those even as the window ends but free agents remain in the market.

The Addicks began the season badly, collecting just one point in their first four games and Adkins will be determined to improve his squad as he much as he can to make his side promotion contenders.