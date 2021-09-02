Chelsea midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko has indicated that he would like to stay on at AC Milan, where he has gone on a two-year loan, even after his temporary stint ends.

Bakayoko returned to the Milanese club this summer, having also enjoyed a loan spell with the Serie A side in the 2018/19 season.

In that spell he made more than 40 appearances in all competitions and he is now back at the San Siro, this time for a longer stint of two years with an option to buy.

Bakayoko would like to see his stay in Milan become permanent as he wants to play for the Serie A club even after his loan spell ends.

He insisted that AC Milan are the club he feels most at home with and stressed that he likes the challenge of playing for the Italian side.

“I would very much like to stay with the Rossoneri”, Bakayoko said in a press conference after signing for AC Milan.

“I consider Milan my real home.

“Here you have to get the most out of it, as it should be.”

Bakayoko has not taken the pitch for Chelsea since the 2017/18 season and if the midfielder gets his wish then he would depart Stamford Bridge having played in only a single campaign for the Blues after initially having signed a five-year contract.