Borussia Monchengladbach are desperate to extend the contract of Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur linked midfielder Denis Zakaria after he failed to leave the club in the just concluded transfer window.

Zakaria told that German club early in the summer that he wanted to leave and Gladbach were open about the situation.

The Bundesliga outfit wanted a fee of €20m and the player’s representatives sounded out several clubs in Europe about his availability.

Gladbach did receive a few enquiries but no club went close to their asking price for Zakaria and he stayed at the club beyond the end of the window.

However, Zakaria is in the final year of his contract and according to German magazine Kicker, the club are now desperate to extend the deal.

Gladbach want to prevent the midfielder from leaving the club on a free transfer at the end of the season.

They are expected to contact his agent soon but the club are worried about how to finance the new contract.

The Bundesliga side might have to make a few sacrifices financially before they can hope to see Zakaria sign a new deal.