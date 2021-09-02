Hector Bellerin has made a significant financial sacrifice to move away from Arsenal and join Real Betis on loan in the recently concluded transfer window.

Bellerin was keen to move on from Arsenal all summer and the club were also interested in letting him go as he was not part of Mikel Arteta’s plans.

But it took until the final hours of the transfer window for the Spaniard to finally leave Arsenal and join Betis on loan for the season.

The defender reportedly took a pay cut in order to join Betis, but it has been claimed that the financial sacrifice from the player was significant.

According to Sevilla.ABC.es, Bellerin gave up most of his €6.6m in salary from Arsenal in order to force his way out on deadline day.

Betis were in contact with the player’s representatives all summer, but were finding it hard to make space on their wage bill for Bellerin.

It led to the right-back agreeing to give up most of his salary from Arsenal in order to join Betis on loan for the season.

Without Bellerin’s sacrifice, Betis were unlikely to sign him due to financial reasons, but he played his part to get the deal over the line.

The Spaniard felt Betis were the right club for him to rekindle his career after a few poor seasons at Arsenal.