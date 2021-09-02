Rangers legend Barry Ferguson has admitted that he never felt that the club were going to sell their best players unless they received crazy offers.

Despite failing to qualify for the Champions League group stage, Rangers managed to keep hold of all their best players in the just concluded summer transfer window.

There was talk that the Gers could be forced into selling one or two of their best players in order to balance the books following the heavy backing Steven Gerrard has received over the last three years.

But Rangers only loaned out Cedric Itten and Nikola Katic towards the end of the window and Ferguson admitted that he never expected the club to sell their top players.

He feels the Glasgow giants have a hierarchy who are always prepared to back Gerrard and believes Rangers were never going to cash in on their top stars unless they received absolutely crazy bids.

Ferguson said on The Go Radio Football Show: “I was confident that Rangers have got a chairman in place who backs the manager.

“It was only going to take a crazy bid for one of the star players to get sold and obviously that didn’t happen.

“Rangers have kept their best players and I think they are in a good place now to go and hopefully try and retain the league title.”

Rangers have won three of their opening four league games including a big win over Celtic in the Old Firm derby last weekend.