Juventus are considering going all-in for Tottenham Hotspur target Dusan Vlahovic next summer in their bid to sign a forward.

Vlahovic’s future at Fiorentina was under scanner last month when there was serious speculation that he could be on his way out of the Italian club.

The 21-year-old was subject of a bid from Atletico Madrid and Tottenham were also interested in him, especially if Harry Kane had left the club.

Fiorentina managed to resist the temptation of selling him and kept him at the club for one more season, but it was claimed Spurs football managing director Fabio Paratici is determined to return for him next summer.

But according to Italian daily La Nazione, Italian giants Juventus are now considering trying to make sure they land Vlahovic.

Juventus have a decision to make on whether to take up the option of Alvaro Morata next year and pay a fee of €35m to Atletico Madrid.

The next option Juventus are assessing is the possibility of taking Vlahovic to Turin next year.

The Bianconeri are considering whether to go all-in for the Serbian, fully aware that Fiorentina will ask for a big fee.

There is also the prospect of some of Europe’s top clubs being in the race to sign Vlahovic next summer.