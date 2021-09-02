David Provan has revealed that he was shocked at Ryan Christie’s decision to leave Celtic and join a club such as Bournemouth on deadline day.

Christie only had a few months left on his Celtic contract and the attacking midfielder moved south of the border to join Bournemouth in the Championship on the final day of the transfer window.

He was one of the top stars at Celtic and Provan conceded that he was left shocked by his decision to join the second-tier club in England.

The former Bhoy admits that he is baffled by the midfielder joining Bournemouth when he was at a club of Celtic’s size.

He feels that the decision was probably a financial one and he is on bigger wages at Bournemouth, but his decision to move on from Celtic and join Bournemouth is still staggering in his view.

Provan said on The Go Radio Football Show: “The big shock for me was Ryan Christie at Bournemouth.

“What is that about? Why did Ryan Christie leave Celtic to go to a club like Bournemouth?

“I mean it’s village green stuff down there. I don’t care how much money he is on.

“11,500 when the ground is full and they could lose 3-0 and get applauded off the pitch.

“It’s unbelievable. I just don’t get it.

“Clearly, it’s all about money but to leave Celtic to go to Bournemouth is staggering.”

Bournemouth are hopeful that Christie will fire their charge to get promoted to the Premier League this season.