Swansea City failed with a loan offer for Leeds United winger Crysencio Summerville in the recently concluded transfer window, according to journalist Pete O’Rourke.

The winger arrived at Elland Road from Dutch outfit Feyenoord last summer, continuing his development under Leeds Under-23s boss Mark Jackson.

Following his first season in Yorkshire, Summerville drew admiring glances from both domestic and foreign quarters during the recently concluded summer transfer window.

Championship outfit Swansea were among the clubs keen on snaring away the 19-year-old on a temporary basis, but Leeds rejected their approach.

Whites boss Marcelo Bielsa rates the teenager highly and sees him playing a part in his plans this season.

In addition to the Swans, Belgian outfit Club Brugge and Dutch Eredivisie duo Groningen and Heerenveen all tried to snap up the winger on loan, but Leeds did not entertain any kind of deal for him as Bielsa wants him at his disposal.

Summerville has made the bench in all three of Leeds’ Premier League games so far this season.

The winger is yet to make his senior debut and will be hoping Bielsa will hand him an opportunity as the season progresses.