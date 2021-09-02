Newcastle United made desperate deadline day attempts for Hamza Choudhury and Boubacar Kamara, according to The Athletic.

The Magpies signed just one player for the senior squad all summer, which was the permanent signing of Joe Willock from Arsenal.

Newcastle splashed their budget for the complete window on getting their hands on Willock and were left scrambling towards the end of last month.

Steve Bruce wanted one more centre-back and a midfielder but the word on deadline day was that only one could join.

And it has been claimed that Newcastle did make frantic attempts for Leicester’s Choudhury and Marseille’s Kamara on deadline day.

The two players were on Newcastle’s radar all summer but many were left frustrated by their slow movement in the transfer window.

Steve Bruce and Lee Charley had last-minute meetings on deadline day, which resulted in Newcastle making attempts for Choudhury and Kamara.

But Newcastle ran out of time to sign anyone and Bruce was left with a squad which many feel is weaker compared to their rivals than the one that ended last season.