Millwall manager Gary Rowett has highlighted Sheyi Ojo’s scintillating pace, as well as his ability to break through defences, as the reasons he took the winger on loan from Liverpool.

Ojo moved to Millwall on deadline day on a season-long loan in what amounted to the seventh loan move of his career, having not played for his parent club since the 2016/17 campaign.

He spent last season on loan to fellow Championship side Cardiff City, making more than 40 appearances for the Welsh side in the league, scoring five goals and registering seven assists.

Rowett revealed that prior to signing Ojo, he had heard of his quality and stressed that the winger was eager to join the Lions.

Speaking to the South London Press, Rowett said: “I’ve had good reports from the people who have worked with him.

“He was keen to come and play for us.”

The Lions boss stated that his aim with signing the player was to bring a pacey presence in attack to his side and he applauded the winger’s ability to open up games against opposition teams who sit tight.

“He fits the profile of the type of player I like, in terms of his pace, power and running ability”, added Rowett.

“You can’t have enough players in the group that can open up tight games with that ability to break defensive lines and break tight defensive units.

“We haven’t got a lot of that blistering pace in our group and Sheyi has got that ability to beat people one-v-one.”

The 24-year-old has amassed over 160 career professional appearances in his spells way from Anfield and the winger will be hoping on the loan stint to South London to put in performances that make his parent club take notice of him.