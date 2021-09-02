Leeds United loan star Helder Costa has already started training with his new team-mates at Valencia following his deadline day exit.

The winger joined Leeds on a permanent basis last summer from Wolverhampton Wanderers after a season-long loan and played key role in their promotion back into the Premier League.

However, the Portuguese’s first top flight season for Leeds did not go as planned as he only played a bit part role under Marcelo Bielsa, with Jack Harrison and Raphinha becoming first choices on the wings.

💥HELDER COSTA Y HUGO DURO ya entrenan con el Valencia CF A las 12h. En Gran Deportivo os contamos cómo han sido sus primeras horas como valencianistas pic.twitter.com/njOErUvSQ9 — RadioEsport Valencia (@Radioesport914) September 2, 2021

With Leeds snapping up another winger in Daniel James from Manchester United on deadline day of the recently ended summer transfer window, Costa was made available to leave on loan.

And La Liga side Valencia swooped before the clock ran out on the transfer window, luring Costa away on a season-long loan deal with an option to buy.

The 27-year-old is settling into life at the Estadio de Mestalla and has already started training with his new team-mates.

Costa has started putting in the hard yards on the training pitch as he looks to feature regularly under coach Jose Bordalas this season.

It is the Leeds star’s second stint in Spain, having had a six-month loan spell at Deportivo La Coruna during his time on the books at ex-club Benfica.