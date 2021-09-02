Real Madrid have already made initial enquiries and contacts into Manchester City and Manchester United target Erling Haaland, with a view to signing him next summer.

Haaland resisted leaving Dortmund in the recently concluded transfer window despite Chelsea being keen before they landed Romelu Lukaku.

The Norwegian is expected to leave the club next summer when a reported €75m release clause will come into effect in his Dortmund contract.

And the jostling amongst Europe’s heavyweights have already started regarding the possibility of signing the 21-year-old, who continues to be linked with Manchester City and Manchester United.

And according to Madrid-based Spanish daily Marca, Real Madrid have already held initial talks to assess the possibility of signing Haaland.

The Spanish giants are aiming to pick up Kylian Mbappe on a free transfer next year from PSG, but Haaland is also on their radar.

The initial contacts have been positive and the striker is believed to be intrigued by the possibility of moving to the Bernabeu.

But Real Madrid are expected to face stiff competition from Manchester United, who have identified Haaland as their top target next summer.

Manchester United are banking on Ole Gunnar Solskjaer convincing the Norwegian to move to Old Trafford.

The Premier League giants also believe Cristiano Ronaldo’s presence also gives them a lead in the race due to Haaland’s admiration of the Portuguese.

Manchester City meanwhile failed to sign a striker in this summer’s window and could swoop for Haaland.