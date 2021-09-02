Chelsea have strengthened hugely and become a more formidable side with the addition of Saul Niguez, Gary Neville believes.

The Blues had a hectic end to their summer transfer window, winning a race against time to snap up Saul from La Liga champions Atletico Madrid on an initial loan with an option to make the move permanent.

Saul is now part of Chelsea’s quartet of senior midfielders under Thomas Tuchel, which also includes the Jorginho, N’Golo Kante and Mateo Kovacic, as they continue their pursuit to clinch the Premier League title and retain the Champions League.

Ex-Premier League star Neville is of the view that Saul is a good signing for Chelsea and enormously strengthens them by providing another quality option in the middle of the park.

Neville added that Saul has made the Blues a much more formidable team than they have been so far this season in their impressive displays against Liverpool and Arsenal in the league.

“When you think of Chelsea wanting to win the league and the Champions League, you need four in those two [centre-midfield] positions”, Neville told Sky Sports, while discussing Chelsea signing Saul.

“You need to be able to make sure Jorginho is not going to be able to do every single week.

“So, I think from that point of view, he is a really good signing, strengthens them enormously and makes them to me more formidable than they were last Saturday [against Liverpool].

“At Anfield last Saturday they were formidable, they looked ready and certainly against Arsenal the week before, they bullied them off the park.”

Chelsea are paying Atletico Madrid £3.5m as a loan fee for the Spain international, while they can add him to their ranks permanently for £30m next summer.