Former Crystal Palace owner Simon Jordan is of the view that Steve Bruce should have walked away from Newcastle United at the end of last season.

Other than splashing out their entire transfer budget on Joe Willock, Newcastle failed to add to Bruce’s squad this season.

Many feel that given how other sides have strengthened, Newcastle are facing the season with a worse squad than last term when they managed to finish 12th in the Premier League.

Newcastle tried to make at least one loan signing before the transfer window closed, but could get no deals over the line.

Jordan thinks that once Bruce managed to keep Newcastle in the Premier League last season he should have just walked away from the job.

He conceded that Bruce was always going to find himself in a difficult position at Newcastle as he is not liked by the fans and he does not go against the owner, who has been universally unpopular at St. James’ Park for several years.

Jordan said on talkSPORT: “My view, and I have told Steve in conversations this earlier in the year, that he should have kept Newcastle up, which he duly did with ease towards the end, and perhaps walked away after having done what he wanted to, which was manage Newcastle.

“He was never going to be in an easy position.

“The fans didn’t fancy him, they don’t think he is a good enough manager and he is working for an owner that is difficult to work for.

“He is vilified by the fans, whether that is right or wrong, he is and anyone he appoints that doesn’t go against him like Rafa Benitez did then fans take exception to it and believe that he is a puppet.”

Newcastle fans directed their anger towards Bruce at home last weekend when Newcastle drew 2-2 against Southampton.